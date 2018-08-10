View the Perseid Meteor Shower this weekend at Wildwood State Park

The Perseid Meteor Shower will light up the night sky this weekend.

This year, during its peak, people should see about 60 to 70 meteors per hour. Find out how many you can count at the main parking lot at Wildwood State Park.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced that the Wading River park would stay open late for people to catch the show.

The park will be open Sunday evening and peak viewing times are predawn on Monday.

The hours at Jones Beach State Park, Sunken Meadow State Park and Montauk Point State Park are also extended to give people the chance to see the Perseid Meteor Shower. There will be no charge and normal star gazing permit will not be required at any of these state parks during the show, however, you must remain near your vehicle, the parks department stated in a press release.

There is also a viewing party at the Custer Observatory in Southold on Saturday starting at 7 p.m. You don’t need a telescope to catch a glimpse. Bring blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and bug spray, and get comfortable on Custer’s lawn.

