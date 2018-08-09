Charles J. Quigg of Riverhead, formerly of Massepequa died Aug. 7 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 88 years old.

The son of Florence (Doyle) and Joseph Quigg, he was born in Brooklyn on July 5, 1930.

He was a retired sales manager at Electrolux in Riverhead.

Family members said he loved to walk in Riverhead, especially down by the river. A family statement said, “he lived and breathed Riverhead.”

Mr. Quigg is survived by his children: Cathy (David) Silver, Linda, Charles J. (Linda), Joseph (Debbie) and Michael (Michelle); his sister Lillian; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Aug. 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, with interment to follow at the church cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at tuthillfh.com.

