Cops: 23-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was killed after striking a tree on Hubbard Avenue just past midnight Friday, according to Riverhead Town police.

The 23-year-old, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, was rushed to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police responded to the accident on Hubbard Avenue in the area of Jackson Street at 12:12 a.m. The motorcyclist was driving a 1998 Suzuki motorcycle westbound on Hubbard Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

The motorcycle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

Photo caption: The crash occurred on Hubbard Avenue near Jackson Street. (Google Images)

