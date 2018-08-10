The threat of rain Saturday morning has led to the annual Cardboard Boat Race to be postponed until Sunday, Aug. 26, according to Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith.

The event had its registration scheduled for 9 a.m. along with other activities such a rock-climbing wall, hula hoop contest and a rubber duck race, and the cardboard boat races were scheduled to begin at noon. The supervisor race pitting Ms. Jens-Smith and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman was the first scheduled race.

The National Weather Service predicts a 50-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms for Saturday morning in the Riverhead area, and says that some of the storms could produce heavy rain.

The Cardboard Boat Race has been one of the most popular downtown events over the past decade. Its date was pushed back from July to August in 2015 due to a significant fish kill in the Peconic Bay system.

In 2016, the event was ultimately canceled for fear of a second fish kill, which didn’t occur.

