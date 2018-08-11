Police search for suspects in attempted robbery on Roanoke Avenue

Riverhead town police are searching for a pair of suspects in an attempted robbery that occurred on Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead Friday night.

Police said two men, one black and the other hispanic, approached two victims outside a home at 726 Roanoke Avenue and demanded they empty their pockets at about 8:45 p.m. The victims ran into the residence and called police before the men could take anything from them.

The two suspects left the area in a green vehicle, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police investigators at 631-727-4500.

