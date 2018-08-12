Students enjoy night out shopping and dining with officers

Back to school shopping came with an extra thrill for a group of kids.

The Southampton Town Police Department partnered with New York State Police and for a “Shop with a Cop” event in Riverhead to help children pick up school supplies for the upcoming year.

The Riverhead Target sponsored the program and Southampton Town’s PBA provided extra funds to purchase additional supplies. On top of the shopping, the kids got to enjoy food from Roccos Pizza in Riverhead, with the help of donations from Atlantic Landscaping in Westhampton Beach.

The students and officers shared a night of shopping and eating.

