Teen arrested in alleged attempted robbery on Roanoke Avenue

A Riverhead teen was arrested Saturday in connection with the attempted robbery reported on Roanoke Avenue Friday night, town police said.

Alexander Maldonado was arrested 24 hours after two men said two other men had asked them to empty their pockets in front of their home at 726 Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead. The victims ran inside the home and called police and the two victims fled in a green vehicle.

Maldonado was charged with second-degree attempted robbery, a class D felony.

Police said they are still working to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identification of the second suspect is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.

Comments

comments