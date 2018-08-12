Police: Juvenile stole from Stop & Shop, returned with stun gun

Riverhead town police have arrested a juvenile they say had previously stolen items from Stop and Shop on Route 58 and later returned to the store with a stun gun.

The juvenile, who was not named since he is under 16 years old, was arrested Thursday and charged with petit larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.

The value of the stolen items was more than $780, according to police.

The juvenile was processed at police headquarters Thursday and released to a parent, police said.

Comments

comments