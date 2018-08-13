Maxwell Alexander Tuthill of Riverhead, formerly of Jamesport, died Aug. 10. He was 23.

The son of Todd Luce Tuthill Sr. and Loretta Anne Trojanowski, he was born April 6, 1995, at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson.

Mr. Tuthill graduated from Riverhead High School in 2012 and was attending Suffolk County Community College. He worked for Creative Environmental Design.

Family members said he enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, spending time at the beach, bringing smiles to the world, four-wheeling, riding his motorcycle and the great outdoors.

Mr. Tuthill is survived by his father, Todd L. Tuthill Sr. and stepmother, Dawn Tuthill; his brother, Todd L. Tuthill Jr.; his brother, Nicholas May; his niece and nephew, Willow and Nathan May; his brother, John May; his niece, Bianca May; his sister, Bethany Solinger; his brother, Josh Mentesana; his sister, Paige Molinari; his longtime girlfriend, Paulina Dudojc and his grandmother, Jackie Trojanowski. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Orange Hallock Tuthill II; his grandmother, Charlotte Elaine Werner Tuthill; his mother, Loretta Trojanowski; his grandfather, Roy Trojanowski and Bruce the Cat.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 14 and Wednesday, Aug. 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a service will take place Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization.

