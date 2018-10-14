Southampton Blotter: Two arrested for driving with suspended licenses in Northampton

Southampton Town police arrested two Riverhead men for driving with suspended licenses in Northampton last week.

Jose Castro, 42, was pulled over near Speonk Riverhead Road around 8:43 a.m. last Tuesday after he failed to yield to an emergency vehicle, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Mr. Castro was driving with a suspended New York driver’s license and without valid insurance.

He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and will appear in Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date, officials said.

• Marcus Reid, 20, was also arrested in Northampton for driving with a suspended license.

After he was stopped for speeding near Suffolk County Community College around 8:30 p.m., an officer discovered his license had eight suspensions on three prior dates, police said.

Mr. Reid was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments