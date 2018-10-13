Riverhead Blotter: Man stole 9 1/2-foot kayak from Treasure Cove Marina

Riverhead police are searching for four men who stole $1,145 in merchandise Sunday from the Calvin Klein store at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

According to a police report, the men stole 25 men’s polo shirts and five women’s jackets before fleeing the area around 6:22 p.m.

Detectives are awaiting video footage, police said.

• Police responded to Tanger Outlets Monday on a report of a stolen Apple iPhone 7.

Around 5:10 p.m., according to the report, a man in his twenties stole the phone, which belonged to an employee, from the counter of the Zumiez store at Tanger.

An area search was conducted with negative results, police said.

• An unknown male suspect stole a 9 1/2-foot blue kayak from Treasure Cove Marina in Riverhead Friday.

• A 911 caller reported to Riverhead police last Tuesday around 2 p.m. that a man was pulling on the door handles of multiple cars in the parking lot near Heidi Behr Way in Riverhead.

Police found the suspect in a vehicle behind Maximus Gym and searched him for any possible proceeds. He was advised to leave the area and complied, police said.

• A woman reported to police that a man followed her and her children to their vehicle at Stotzky Park in Riverhead last Tuesday around 2:15 p.m.

As she was securing her children in the vehicle, the man tapped on the window, then came around to the passenger side, stated something in Spanish and walked away, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments