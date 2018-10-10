School Board increases superintendent’s salary

The Riverhead Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a raise for Superintendent Dr. Aurelia Henriquez.

Board of Education president Dr. Susan Koukounas said the increase was part of a “normal, annual negotiation,” of the superintendent’s three-year contract.

Under the amended contract, Dr. Henriquez’s salary will increase 2 percent, from $220,000 to $224,000 for the 2018-2019 school year.

Dr. Koukounas said the board has been impressed with her leadership, citing her embrace of the “whole-child approach,” focus on pre-K programs and focusing on other collective goals.

Dr. Henriquez is entering her second year as superintendent.

She was hired in 2017 to replace longtime superintendent Nancy Carney. Prior, she served as assistant superintendent in the Brentwood Union Free School District.

[email protected]

Photo caption: Superintendent Dr. Aurelia Henriquez. (File photo)

Comments

comments