George Joseph Wise Jr. of Aquebogue died Oct. 8 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 70.

Mr. Wise was born May 3, 1948, in Queens to George J. and Dolores (Bergin) Wise.

He attended college and served as an SP4 with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60- device. He was a member of the American Legion.

Mr. Wise worked in law enforcement. He enjoyed family, singing, NASCAR, football, fishing and driving to the beach.

He was predeceased by his wife, Donna, his mother and granddaughter Marissa D. Torres. He is survived by his father; daughters Kim L. Wise of Aquebogue and Michelle L. Carragher (James) of Calverton; son George J. Wise III; and grandchildren Victoria E. Shank (Ryan), Sgt. Robert A. Torres and James Carragher.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to New York University Langone Transplant Institute, 317 East 34th St., New York NY 10016.

This is a paid notice.

