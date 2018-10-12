Charges upgraded against driver who struck Boy Scouts

The driver responsible for crashing into a group of Boy Scouts and killing a 12-year-old Wading River boy has been indicted on upgraded charges and now faces a top charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to online court records.

Thomas Murphy, 59, of Holbrook had originally been charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated for his role in the Sept. 30 crash in Manorville that left four other Boy Scouts injured. Andrew McMorris, a seventh grader at Shoreham-Wading River Middle School, died from his injuries.

The 16-count indictment features 10 felony charges. Mr. Murphy faces up to 25 years in prison for the aggravated vehicular homicide charge.

Other charges listed include second-degree vehicular manslaughter, aggravated DWI and second-degree assault, among others.

Mr. Murphy’s attorney, Stephen McCarthy Jr. of Manhattan, issued a statement Thursday on behalf of Mr. Murphy. In it, Mr. Murphy offered sympathy to the families and he said “I take responsibility for my role in the tragic accident.”

“I also want to offer my sympathy to the families of the other injured boys, Thomas Lane, Denis Lane, Kaden Lynch and Matthew Yakaboski,” the statement said. “I will cooperate fully with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office during their investigation of this tragic accident.

“Again, I am deeply sorry. Myself, and my family, offer our prayers to the McMorris family in this extraordinarily painful and difficult time.”

Mr. Murphy pleaded not guilty to his original charge of misdemeanor DWI. His case Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip was adjourned. His next court date to be arraigned on the indictment will now be Oct. 25, according to records. He has been free on $500,000 bond.

Police took a blood sample from Mr. Murphy, after obtaining a warrant, on the afternoon of the crash. He had refused a breath test at the scene, prosecutors said. The blood sample was taken at approximately 5:42 p.m., more than three hours after the crash, according to the criminal complaint.

District attorney Timothy Sini had issued a statement after the crash saying his office will be “leaving no stone unturned” to investigate the case and present additional charges before a Suffolk County grand jury where appropriate.

Mr. Sini announced a press conference will be held in Hauppauge at 4 p.m. Friday announcing the upgraded charges.

