Cops: Calverton man caught with loaded handgun, drugs

A traffic stop Saturday in Riverhead led to the arrest of a Calverton man who was in possession of a loaded firearm, according to Riverhead Town police.

At around 6 p.m., a police COPE unit pulled over a vehicle on Kroemer Avenue near Route 58. The officers conducted a narcotics search and found a loaded LCP .380 handgun. He was also found to be in possession of Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills and marijuana.

Police arrested the driver, Roger Foster Jr., 21, and charged with him with second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He also faces unlawful possession of marijuana, police said.

He was held for a morning arraignment.

