Helen J. (Mienik) Kinsworthy passed away peacefully Oct. 7, 2018, in Indianapolis, Ind. She was born May 21, 1934, in Port Jefferson, N.Y., to Mary (Racznikewick) and John Mienik. Helen grew up on Long Island and graduated from Eastport High School in 1951, after which she worked in Manhattan. She then attended Ohio University, graduating in 1961 with a B.A. in elementary education.

Grand Rapids, Mich., was home for Helen for 50 years, from 1967 to 2017. She completed graduate classes in early education at a satellite campus of Michigan State University and also studied at Aquinas College for philosophy and sociology.

Helen was a loving school teacher in Athens and Middletown, Ohio, and Wyoming, Mich. She later worked at Steelcase headquarters for many years, retiring in 2000. Helen enjoyed a lifelong love of all things cultural —- music, books, art and theater — and she certainly installed that love in her children. She loved to learn something new every day. Helen was a longtime member of the American Association of University Women, Grand Rapids branch, and West Michigan Advocates for Seniors. She volunteered frequently at Civic Theater, Circle Theater, the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Art Museum. She also participated in Leadership Grand Rapids and Senior Odyssey.

Helen leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Rosemary; son David (Amy); and daughter Dhiann (Randy Blye); along with grandsons, Michael, Gregory, Mark, Matthew and Collin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Mienik; and her son Mark Kinsworthy.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Rapids Public Library, 111 Library St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 or your local public library. A celebration of Helen’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Condolences may be made at arnmortuary.com.

