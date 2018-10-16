Former Cutchogue resident Jerry Bares of Hobe Sound, Fla., died Oct. 8 in Florida at the age of 77.

Born in New York City Aug. 21, 1941, to Mary (Vlasak) and Joseph Bares, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1961.

Formerly of the state of Washington (Friday Harbor), he was a longtime resident of Florida, where was a boat builder and boat painter.

He enjoyed boats and hiking and will be remembered for his love of his sisters.

He was the loving brother of Susan Madison of Jamesport and Mary Bares Tubridy of Riverhead.

Interment took place Oct. 12 at Calverton National Cemetery, Father Pat McNamara officiating. Military honors were rendered by the U.S. Navy.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments