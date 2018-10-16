Jack M. Smith Jr. of Riverhead died Oct. 10. He was 56.

A lifelong resident of Riverhead, he was born in Port Jefferson Sept. 1, 1962, to Veronica (Lynch) and Jack M. Smith Sr.

He was a Riverhead High School graduate and served in the United States Army.

Mr. Smith worked for Revco.

Family members said he enjoyed cats, taking care of stray animals, NASCAR, football and wrestling.

Predeceased by his parents and his wife, Francine, Mr. Smith is survived by his siblings: Christopher, of Mississippi, Michael, of Riverhead, Kelly, of Texas, and Brian, of East Islip.

The family received visitors Oct. 14 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

