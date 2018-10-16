Lindsay Malone, 24, died June 8, 2018, after a struggle with opioid addiction. She was born Jan. 1, 1994, to Lynn and Patrick Malone. Lindsay was the oldest of four siblings. She grew up in Wading River and attended Shoreham-Wading River High School, where she was a student athlete, an artist and an honor student. After high school, she attended SUNY/Fredonia.

Lindsay was a beautiful girl with a fearless personality, a great sense of humor and a magnetic spirit. She fought her addiction bravely over the past several years with the support of her family, and she always wanted to get well. Sadly, in the end, she lost her battle with addiction.

Lindsay was a free spirit who had a passion for life. She was an artist, photographer and poet. She loved music, food, fashion and traveling. She lived with an open heart and an acceptance for all cultures and people who came into her life.

She is survived by her parents; her sister, Erin; and brothers, Brendan and Kyle; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly.

We hope Lindsay can now find the peace she could not find here on earth. If you have a loved one who is fighting addiction, do everything possible to support them and guide them to rehabilitation. Addiction takes far too many young lives today.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments