Dennis Wallace Reichardt died Oct. 4, 2018, at home with his wife, Jean, and his daughter, Autumn, by his side. He was 64.Dennis was born Jan. 5, 1954, in Queens, N.Y., to Arthur and Jacqueline (Bingham) Reichardt. They moved to Bethpage, N.Y., when Dennis was a young boy. He graduated from Bethpage High School and then received a bachelor’s degree from New York Institute of Technology.

Dennis knew from an early age that he wanted to become a police officer and he achieved that goal, starting his career as a campus police officer at Stony Brook University. On Sept. 27, 1982, Dennis was sworn in as a police officer with the Suffolk County Police Department. Upon graduating from the police academy he was assigned to the 2nd Precinct in Huntington, where he served for five years and then transferred to the police academy as a recruit instructor. Later in his career he worked in police headquarters as an investigator in the Applicant Investigation Section. He then went on to serve at the 6th Precinct in Coram; while there he was promoted to the rank of sergeant. He was transferred to the 5th Precinct in Patchogue and served several years there until his next assignment, at the Special Patrol Bureau. While there he worked one summer with the Marine Bureau and then his last assignment, as a sergeant in the Emergency Service Unit.

Dennis served 11 years with ESU and on Sept. 11, 2001, he was assigned to respond to the World Trade Center, where he and his team worked tirelessly in the recovery effort. Dennis proudly served for 29 years as a member of the Suffolk County Police Department and was grateful to have the opportunity to work at a job he loved and the honor of serving with so many members of the police family during his career.

Upon his retirement on July 11, 2011, Dennis wasn’t idle for too long. He became a school bus driver for Sunrise Bus Company and was affectionately known as Mr. D. He enjoyed the years he worked for the company and the friendships he made with his fellow drivers and the children and their families along his route.

Dennis enjoyed spending time with his wife and children the most, and he planned many vacations through the years, with camping at Hither Hills in Montauk at the top of his list and St. John U.S. Virgin Islands. He always stood behind his children, providing guidance and support; he was a caring father and husband. His easygoing personality made him well liked by many. He will be missed.

Dennis is survived by Jean, his wife of 25 years; his children, Kristopher Reichardt (Lauren), Adam Reichardt (Pilar) and Autumn Reichardt; his grandson, Jack Henry Reichardt; siblings, Carol Caudy (Roger), Robert Reichardt (Karen) and Jill Bennardo (Dave); and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

The family received friends Oct. 10 and 11 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 12 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Msgr. Joseph Staudt. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Those wishing to remember Dennis in a special way may make a memorial donation to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation or to FealGood Foundation.

