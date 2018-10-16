Ruth A. Behr of Holtsville, formerly of Riverhead, died Oct. 16 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson. She was 86.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 18, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Ruland Funeral Home, 500 North Ocean Ave., Patchogue, where funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m.

Interment will take place Friday, Oct. 19, at Calverton National Cemetery. The funeral procession will leave Ruland Funeral Home at 10 a.m.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

