Cops: Calverton man charged in connection to shooting outside Riverhead bar

An 18-year-old Calverton man was arrested in connection to last month’s shooting outside a Riverhead bar that left two people seriously injured, according to Riverhead Town police.

Rayquan Lee was charged with one count of assault in the 1st degree Tuesday, according to a press release. Police said the arrested stemmed from an investigation into the Sept. 29 shooting that happened in the parking lot of The Caboose Pub on Railroad Avenue.

The incident, police said, occurred after a verbal argument in the parking lot that escalated into the shooting. Police responded at 1:42 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. The shooting left a 32-year-old man and 34-year-old woman with serious injuries, police said.

The male victim was found in his vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both victims were hospitalized.

Mr. Lee was arraigned by Judge Lori Hulse in Riverhead Town Justice Court. Bail was set at $1 million cash or $3 million bond. He was remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility pending the posting of bail, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500.

