UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.: A 53 year-old Aquebogue man was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after being ejected from his vehicle during a head-on crash in Aquebogue this morning.

Chris Hollborn suffered serious head injuries as a result of the 11:31 a.m. crash in front of the Vineyards at Aquebogue, according to Riverhead Police.



Police said David Gordon, 77, of Mattituck was driving a red 2018 Tesla westbound on Main Road when he crossed the double yellow lines and collided with a red 2016 Dodge Ram operated by Mr. Hollborn.

The Riverhead Fire Department heavy rescue extricated Mr. Gordon from his vehicle before he was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries .

Mr. Hollborn was transported via Suffolk County Police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious head injuries, officials said in a press release.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Riverhead Police Detectives arrived on scene to investigate with the assistance of the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Main Road remained closed for nearly five hours after the crash.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them at 631-727-4500 ext. 321.

ORIGINAL STORY: A serious crash on Main Road in Aquebogue involving two vehicles blocked traffic in both directions for about five hours.

At least two injuries were reported, including one driver who was ejected, following the crash around 11:30 a.m. Thursday near The Vineyards at Aquebogue. A pickup truck and sedan were the vehicles in the crash.

A Suffolk police medevac helicopter landed near the crash scene to airlift one patient to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Riverhead firefighters responded to the crash along with members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Traffic was blocked off between Church Lane and Tuthills Lane as police cordoned off the crash scene with crime tape. The road remained closed in that stretch until 4:30 p.m. as police investigated the scene.

The condition of the victims or further details on the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

This post will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

Top photo caption: Firefighters on scene by the mangled vehicle on Main Road in Aquebogue Thursday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

