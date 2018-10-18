Serious crash reported on Main Road in Aquebogue

A serious crash on Main Road in Aquebogue involving two vehicles has blocked traffic in both directions.

At least two injuries were reported, including one driver who was ejected, following the crash around 11:30 a.m. Thursday near The Vineyards at Aquebogue. A pickup truck and sedan were the vehicles in the crash.

A Suffolk police medevac helicopter landed near the crash scene to airlift one patient to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Riverhead firefighters responded to the crash along with members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Traffic is being blocked off between Church Lane and Tuthills Lane and police were cordoning off the crash scene with crime tape.

The condition of the victims or further details on the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

Photo caption: Firefighters on scene by the mangled vehicle on Main Road in Aquebogue Thursday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

