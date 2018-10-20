Riverhead Blotter: Mastic Beach woman arrested for stealing medication from Walmart

Police arrested a Mastic Beach woman Sunday after she stole unspecified medication from Walmart in Riverhead.

Aleesha Strand, 24, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• A Wading River man reported to police last Thursday that someone left broken eggs in his mailbox. No damage to the mailbox was reported, police said.

• Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Laundry Palace in Riverhead last Thursday.

According to police, three men entered around 4:37 a.m., broke a coin machine and stole cash, gift cards and an employee’s wallet before fleeing southbound on foot.

No arrests have been made in connection to the robbery, police said.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested for drug possession last Wednesday.

After being pulled over for vehicle and traffic violations on Hubbard Avenue around 4:28 a.m., police found Luanne Hussnatter, 46, to be in possession of a plastic container of cocaine.

She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Riverhead police responded to a Riverhead bar last Tuesday after a 911 caller reported two individuals rolling around on the ground in the rear of the building around 7:34 p.m.

Responding officers found a 35-year-old Ronkonkoma man and a 33-year-old Riverhead woman sitting in a vehicle. They told police they were just “goofing around.”

• A 21-year-old Riverhead man reported to police last Tuesday that an unknown suspect robbed him of a backpack containing clothing, ID and money.

The incident occurred around 1:21 a.m. on Pulaski Street, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

• Two unknown juveniles knocked over fall decorations and hay bales and threw a traffic cone at the door at St. John Paul II Regional School on Marcy Avenue last Monday.

Surveillance footage shows the teens to be between 12 and 14 years old, police said.

Extra patrols of the area were requested, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

