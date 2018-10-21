Southampton Blotter: Hampton Bays woman caught driving with revoked license

A Hampton Bays woman with a revoked license was arrested last Tuesday, according to Southampton Town police.

Reda Bahi was in her vehicle that was idling on Old Quogue Road in Riverside when police approached to investigate. Police determined that Ms. Bahi had a revoked license and she was arrested for unlicensed operation of a vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• A 20-year-old Flanders woman was arrested last Wednesday after being stopped by police for driving with non-transparent side windows. An investigation revealed the woman, Sasha Delacruz, was in possession of a vape pen, concentrated cannabis oil, a concentrated cannabis cigarette, and a marijuana cigarette. Ms. Delacruz was charged with criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

