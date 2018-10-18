Police search for suspect in downtown Riverhead robbery

Riverhead Town police are searching for a suspect in an alleged robbery that occurred in downtown Riverhead Thursday evening, according to a press release.

Police said a woman who had been walking near the intersection of Riverside Drive and East Main Street was approached by an unknown black male who grabbed her and demanded money.

The man reached into the woman’s pocket and took off with $140 cash before fleeing on foot, according to police.

A Suffolk County Sheriff’s K9 officer assisted in the search, but the suspect was not located.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone that may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Riverhead detective division at 631-727-4500 Ext. 326. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.

