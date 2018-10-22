Dallas L. Gatewood III of Cut­chogue died Oct. 18, 2018, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. He was 71.

Born Nov. 3, 1946, in Memphis, Tenn., to Harriet (Johnson) and Dallas Gatewood, he later attended Vanderbilt University and the University of Iowa Writers Workshop.



On Nov. 27, 1971, he married Kay Gilliland in Memphis. In 1974 they moved to Long Island, where Dallas worked as a staff writer for Newsday for many years.

In 1983 they moved to the North Fork and settled in Cutchogue.

Predeceased by his sister, Diane Teske, he is survived by his wife, Kay Gilliland Gatewood; nephews, David and Peter Teske; and numerous cousins.

The family has chosen to remember his life privately at this time. A memorial service will be held in Tennessee.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.

