James D. McPherson, 60, of Feura Bush, N.Y., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at St. Peter’s Hospital in Albany. Born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Dec. 1, 1957, he was a son of the late William and Helen Celic McPherson. He was raised in Texas until the family moved to Riverhead, Long Island, in 1968. Jim worked as a mechanic, an exterminator and a bar owner until 1987, when he moved to Watervliet to attend Hudson Valley Community College.

After graduation, Jim worked as a programmer at Fleet Bank. Over the years, he held several programmer contracting positions as well as doing landscaping and obtaining his commercial driver’s license, which he used to drive tractor trailers and armored trucks and deliver propane. He was currently employed at the New York State Office of Information Technology Services in Albany. His “second family” was at Guilderland Martial Arts, where he obtained his 1st degree black belt.

Jim is survived by his wife, Ann Mayhew McPherson; siblings, Carolyn and William McPherson; sister-in-law Barbara McPherson; nephews, Russell, Mathew and Paul McPherson; father-in-law, Arthur Mayhew; sister-in-law Kathy Mayhew; brother-in-law, Art Mayhew; and sister-in-law Lisa Streeter. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Rita Gallant Mayhew.

Following his wishes, Jim has been cremated privately. Relatives and friends called at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home in Greenville, N.Y., Oct. 22. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110, or the Mohawk-Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204, will be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed at ajcunninghamfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments