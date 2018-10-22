Barbara Mongelut of Riverhead died Oct. 18 at the Westhampton Care Center. She was 74.

She was born July 7, 1944, in Flanders to Mildred (Oliver) and Paul Konkel.

Ms. Mongelut worked as a property manager for Fairfield Properties.

Predeceased by her husband, Peter, in late 2016, she is survived by her son, Eric Baumack; her daughter, Jennifer Walter; and two grandchildren, Ethan Baumack and Charlotte Walter.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place Friday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments