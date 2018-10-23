Jean A. Eldridge died Oct. 21, 2018, at home in Riverhead with her family by her side.

Jean was 76 years young, born Feb. 16, 1942, in Southampton to Stanley and May Truskoski. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Bob, on May 27, 1961, and they resided in Riverhead.

Jean worked for New York Telephone Company for 20-plus years. Upon retiring early, she enjoyed touring the country with her beloved in their RV with their dearest friends, Grace and Paul Gottimer. When home, she enjoyed going to bingo and Mohegan Sun with her dear friend Kay Casey and sharing stories of their adventures with her cousin Marianne Baker.

One of her favorite things to do was to go fishing with her son Ron and the crew of Captain Bob’s Charters.

During the winter months Jean enjoyed crocheting blankets and hats for family and friends. She was a caring and compassionate woman who enjoyed spending time with her family — especially the big family gatherings at her son Bob’s home. Jean’s presence will be severely missed.

Predeceased by her husband, Robert Eldridge Jr., Jean is survived by her children, Bob, Ron and Deborah Lynn, and other various other family members.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home.

Memorial donations in Jean’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society.

