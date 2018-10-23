Stephen Joseph Paskiewicz of Baiting Hollow died Oct. 21 in Poipu, Hawaii. He was 70.Mr. Paskiewicz was born May 12, 1948, to Stephen and Jennie (Swerdewski) Paskiewicz.

He was a teacher and basketball coach at Riverhead High School and won a Coach of the Year award in 1990. His hobbies included golf, tennis and basketball.

Mr. Paskiewicz is survived by his wife, Jacquie (née Hawes); his children, Steve and Scott Paskiewicz and Jaime Schmidt; and grandchildren, Casey Shaw, Kristine Tuttle, Noah Schmidt, Christian Schmidt, Tavin Schmidt, Joseph Paskiewicz and Marc Paskiewicz.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 4 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Eastport Bible Church.

Memorial donations may be made to Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 Southeast Bison Road, Bartlesville, OK 74006.

This is a paid notice.

