Adolfo Efrain Amaya of Calverton died Oct. 22 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Port Jefferson. He was 52.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 10 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 27, at 9 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Mr. Amaya will be returned home for interment in his native El Salvador.

Comments

comments