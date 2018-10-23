Lifelong Peconic resident Helen E. Booth passed away Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. She was 90 years old and lived with a generous heart.

Helen was born in Peconic April 5, 1928, to Anna (Hamil) and Herbert Booth. Over the many years, she was most proud to be one of the first women drivers for United Parcel Service, where she worked for over 20 years.

Helen is survived by many generations of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 3 to 6 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where funeral services will be held at 5 p.m., the Rev. John Carrick officiating.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Oct. 25, at 1 a.m. at Willow Hill Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad or North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

