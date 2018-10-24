Thelma Ruth Richards of Riverhead died Oct. 22 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 80.

She was born in Plaquemine, La., Oct. 1, 1938, to Ruth (Jenkins) and Monroe Richardson.

Ms. Richards had worked as a data entry operator for Suffolk County.

Predeceased by her husband, James, in 1985, she is survived by two daughters, Colette Richards and Wanda Richards; three sons, Michael (Lisa) Richardson, Jacques Richards and Dwayne (Trina) Richards; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where the Rev. Henry Belin will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

