Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 25, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2018.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Long Island House Wines to Northeast Farm LLC, Sound Ave (600-7-1-31), (V), $100,000

• Long Island House Wines to Northeast Farm LLC, 5120 Sound Ave (600-20-3-9.2), (V), $500,000

• Long Island House Wines to Northeast Farm LLC, 5120 Sound Ave (600-20-3-9.3), (V), $200,000

• Long Island House Wines to Northeast Farm LLC, 5120 Sound Ave (600-20-3-9.4), (V), $1,600,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Tuccio, E & P to 33 Baiting Hollow Corp, 33 Baiting Hollow Ln (600-40-3-11), (R), $305,000

• Foxwood Corporation to Mary Ellen Real Estate Co, 1407-1 Middle Rd (600-101-1-6.3), (V), $625,000

• Green Meadows & Sustain to Sustainable Property Hldgs, 4153 Middle Country & Peconic (600-116-1-7.5), (V), $9,378,866

• Green Meadows & Between to Green Meadows LLC, 4153 Middle Country & Peconic (600-116-1-7.5), (V), $4,670,750

CALVERTON (11933)

• Chedd, M to 1846 Edwards Ave LLC, 1846 Edwards Ave (600-39-2-17), (R), $418,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Lynch, S to Kockenmeister, Erik, 1140 Crown Land Ln (1000-102-7-11), (R), $780,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Warden, R & M to Gibbs, Bradford, Top of the World Drive (1000-4-5-8), (V), $625,000

• Grebe Jr, A by Executors to Emmono Properties LLC, Fox Ave (1000-6-7-6), (V), $500,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Robusto, D to Town of Southampton, 12 Enterprise Zone Dr (900-141-1-9.14), (V), $407,000

• Maggio, R & D to Bhagwandin, Tristan, 114 June Ave (900-148-2-2.1), (R), $610,000

• O’Neill, A to Bunce, Jeanne, 128 Royal Ave (900-148-2-33), (R), $295,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Bendicksen Jr, P & M to Wachenfeld, Scott & Dianne, 3 Beach Pl (1001-3-3-26), (R), $650,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Krupski, M to Brodarick, Sean, 2880 Delmar Dr (1000-125-4-12), (R), $435,760

• Ziozis, C & S to 27 Bay Avenue LLC, 1540 Laurelwood Dr (1000-127-5-5), (R), $558,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Jackson, W to Miguel Gregorio, Santos, 1175 Village Ln (1000-114-6-13), (R), $422,500

• Lou Griffins LLC to Mattituck Holdings LLC, 825 Pacific St (1000-141-4-11), (C), $840,000

• Gunther, H to Farley, Lance, 615 Sigsbee Rd (1000-143-2-12), (R), $349,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Raphael, F & C to Greller, Howard, 455 Three Waters Ln (1000-15-7-11), (R), $861,500

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Zuhoski, A & T to Glass 1997 Trust, 120 Louise Ct (600-17-1-8.3), (V), $750,000

• Insource East Properties to Newberry, Melody, 33 White Birch Ct (600-68-4-55.7), (R), $417,150

• Church of the Harvest to 1120 Enterprises LLC, 1120 Middle Rd (600-81-1-30.5), (V), $187,000

• BKRG LLC to Meyer, Lowell, 246 Main Rd (600-85-2-5.6), (V), $100,000

• JRE and C LLC to Sinchi Dreams Realty Inc, 43 Zion St (600-85-3-58.1), (R), $115,000

• Smith, A to 437 Hamilton Avenue LLC, 437 Hamilton Ave (600-123-2-70.3), (R), $235,000

• Peruso-Kirshenbaum RH to Rivshore LLC, 419-425 & 431-433 Osborn Ave (600-126-1-8.1), (C), $1,750,000

• Inisfada Realty Corp to Velasquez, Jorge, 702 East Ave Ext (600-126-3-10), (R), $250,000

• Hattorff, M to Middleton, Arthur, 334 Howell Ave (600-127-5-2), (R), $369,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Gardiners Bay Cntry Clb to Bocci, Lorraine, Gardiners Bay Dr (700-3-2-32.2), (V), $52,000

• Guzzardi, A Trust to Gaze-On LLC, 7 Gazon Rd & 28.002 & 29.001 (700-18-2-30), (R), $1,270,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Aronowitz, C & Sperling to Rameau Holdings LLC, 1039 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-91-2-1.2), (R), $385,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Capital One National to Town of Southold, 54265 Route 25 (1000-61-2-12.2), (C), $3,100,000

• Terry, E to Ormond, Jeremy, 615 Jockey Creek Dr (1000-70-2-18), (R), $435,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Kelly, P to Sztabnik, Brian, 8 Tide Ct (600-31-2-18), (R), $450,000

• Nohejl, K & J to Kenniston, Timothy, 57 Shirley St (600-33-1-2), (R), $339,000

• Yakaboski, M to Soto Garcia, Erick, 106 16th St (600-34-1-38), (R), $249,000

• Wynkoop, P & A by Referee to Bank of New York Mellon, Trust Co NA, 19 Sound Rd (600-49-1-36.2), (R), $589,839

• Pisano, B & L to Kuang, Chongai, 103 East Ct (600-57-1-14.86), (R), $450,000

• Mayer/Krauss, J to DeSousa, James, 52 Fairway Dr (600-58-4-9), (R), $419,900

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

