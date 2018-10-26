Emilio R. Andreotta of Calverton died Oct. 24 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 90.

Born June 2, 1928, in Connecticut, he was the son of Emilio and Maria Andreotta. He attended John Adams High School in Ozone Park, Queens, and served with the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1951. He married Marta Sobieski in 1958.

Mr. Andreotta worked as a postal carrier in Floral Park. His hobbies included golf and cooking.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, David, of Connecticut, Patricia, of Calverton, Mark, of Holbrook and Karen Mowdy, of Laurel; his sister Anita Dantone of New Jersey; and seven grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place Monday, Oct. 29, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Comments

comments