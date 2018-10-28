Take a video tour of the Suffolk County Historical Society museum: Historic Places

The Suffolk County Historical Society museum in Riverhead is a treasure chest filled with artifacts from our county’s past.
Its current exhibits include a nod to Long Island’s cinematic past and the Hurricane of 1938.
Learn about the historic artifacts kept on site with this video, which was made possible by Heidtmann & Sons, Inc. Builders.
The Suffolk County Historical Society is located at 300 W. Main St. in Riverhead.
Our monthly series will continue November 25. Here are past videos from the series:
Horton Point Lighthouse Museum
Sylvester Manor Educational Farm