Riverhead Halloween Fest parade marches on: Photos

The weather gave organizers of the 2018 Halloween Festival a scare, causing the annual parade to be rescheduled to Sunday, instead of Saturday as originally planned.

Saturday’s nor’easter, which flooded parts of downtown Riverhead, also cancelled the coffin races, but didn’t stop hundreds from attending the postponed parade Sunday.

The streets of downtown Riverhead were alive with the undead as costumed ghouls traveled down Main Street. “Beetlejuice” won the $500 grand prize in the costume contest, followed by second place’s Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre Youth Program’s “Addams Family”and third place’s The Suffolk Theater’s “Hollywood Horror.”

In the pumpkin carving contest, John Golden won for “Best Traditional Pumpkin” while Natalie Tucci won for “Best Painted Pumpkin.”

See more photos of the 2018 Halloween Festival by photographer Elizabeth Wagner below:

