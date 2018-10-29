Joseph Cavaco of Wading River died at home Oct. 24, 2018. He was 75.

Born March 25, 1943, in Southampton, he was the son of Bertha and Jose Cavaco. He attended Richmond Hill High School in Queens and briefly served in the U.S. Army in 1965. He married Joan Chinchar in 1968.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Cavaco worked as an office manager. Family members said he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Chris Cavaco, Craig Cavaco, Mark Cavaco and Melissa Duffy; seven grandchildren; and his sister, Trudy Holzer.

A family memorial service will be held Nov. 3.

