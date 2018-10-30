William Mailander died Oct. 27 at the Acadia Center in Riverhead. He was 93.

He was born in Cristobal, Panama, Oct. 19, 1925, to Lorenza (Raven) and William Mailander.

A high school graduate, he served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a registered nurse at Nassau County Medical Center in East Meadow.

Predeceased by his wife, Paula, and his nephew John, Mr. Mailander is survived by his sisters, Martha, Marcella and Joanne; his brother, Neil; his nephew Salvatore (Roxanne) Tavano III and their children, Salvatore IV, Michael and Rose; his niece Elwanda and her sons, Robbie and Tom; his nephew William (Nancy) and their children, Hope and Will; his niece Diane; his nephew Joe (Byron); his nephew Mark (Linda) and their children, Levi and Leanne; and Karen and Jamie, children of his late nephew, John; and five great-grandnieces and -nephews.

Visiting hours took place Oct. 29 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service was held Oct. 30 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

