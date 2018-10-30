Frank Everett Benjamin, 79, of Galena, Md., passed away Oct. 28, 2018, at Compass Regional Hospice Center, Centreville, Md.

Mr. Benjamin was born in Southampton, N.Y., son of the late C. Dewitt and Eleanor Sherman Benjamin.

Frank Everett attended Aquebogue Elementary School and graduated from Riverhead High School in 1957. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved teaching, not retiring until he was 78 years old. Mr. Benjamin was a science teacher at Owego Central School in New York for 13 years. In 1982 he won the title of Eastern Regional Geology Teacher of the Year.

He also taught in Germany for 10 years and Japan for seven years for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools before returning to the States in 2000, when he taught physical science at Anne Arundel, Chesapeake and Cecil community colleges. He was very interested in genealogy and enjoyed traveling.

Frank Everett is survived by his wife of 46 years, Suzanne; daughters, Cathleen, Maria, Caroline and Diana; two brothers, Barry (Margaret) of Pittsboro, N.C., and Wayne (Lynn) of Chestertown, Md.; and seven grandchildren, Hanna, Matthew, Benjamin, Kylie, Skylar, Alana and Aubrey.

A visitation will be held Nov. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, Md., and Nov. 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 105 N. Mill St., Chestertown, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.

Burial will be held by family in Galena Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617 or Humane Society of Kent County, P.O. Box 352, Chestertown, MD 21620.

This is a paid notice.

