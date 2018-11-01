Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 1, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Sept. 3-9, 2018.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Shade Tree Associates to Kaelin, Christopher, 243 Shade Tree Ln (600-85-4-1), (R), $340,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Silano, L Trust to Farina, Gino, 515 Fox Hill Dr (600-11.1-1-105), (R), $387,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Fannie Mae to Hejmej, Michael, 141 Donna Dr (600-79-5-64), (R), $274,093

• M-GBC LLC to Calverton Addiction and Treatment LLC, 525 Jan Way (600-135-1-7.56), (V), $9,155,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Gott, Baldwin,Tenny & S to c/o Frank C. Baldwin Jr, 770 Bell Hill Ave (1000-9-3-15), (R), $844,999

FLANDERS (11901)

• Bank of NY Mellon to UC Properties LLC, 14 Pebble Way (900-142-1-1.7), (R), $213,477

• 55 June Ave LLC to Vaquero, Miguel, 55 June Ave (900-148-3-29), (R), $310,000

• M&T Bank to Carrera, Fredy, 68 Lakeview Dr (900-163-2-13), (R), $330,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Casey, J to Manfren Gensengen LLC, 475 Moore’s Ln (1000-33-2-37), (R), $500,000

• Becker, R by Executor to Bogaty, Nicholas, 1870 Sound Ave (1000-33-4-79), (R), $735,000

• Watt, N to Alexander, John, 428 Kaplan Ave (1001-4-1-17.1), (R), $475,000

• Smith, L & Jones by Referee to US Bank Trust N.A., 515 Madison Ave (1001-4-4-16), (R), $481,237

• Ludlam, U to Gardiner, Ronan, 147 Bay Ave (1001-5-3-4), (R), $820,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Abrams, J & J to 56 Dune Drive LLC, 56 Dune Dr (600-2.1-2-56), (R), $650,000

• Testa, R to Wayne, Mark, 58 Dune Dr (600-2.1-2-58), (R), $690,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Wilder, D & Rich, C to Sachs, Richard, 2435 Laurel Way (1000-121-4-17.1), (R), $769,999

• Waggoner, A & S to Kocian, Matthew, 1695 Wickham Ave (1000-140-1-1), (R), $338,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Fibkins, K to Celtic Ccove LLC, 5895 Indian Neck Ln (1000-86-6-16), (R), $820,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• AA Management Inc to Hatgis, John, 39 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.66), (V), $125,000

• Wellens, D & M to Puma Revocable Trust, Angela, 2702 Amen Corner (600-64.1-1-54.1), (R), $350,000

• Murphy, C to Fibkins, Kathy, 65 Saddle Lakes Dr (600-82.1-1-65), (R), $387,500

• Brunjes Jr, J & D to Narvaez, James & Allison, 375 Howell Ave (600-106-2-52), (R), $372,600

• Hubbard, R to 183 Hubbard Avenue LLC, 183 Hubbard Ave (600-111-4-28.1), (R), $200,000

• Matthews, M by Grdn to 41 Industrial Blvd LLC, 41 Industrial Blvd (600-121-3-8), (R), $230,000

• Neelie Realty Corp to Banegas Raudales, Eduin, 1096 W Main St (600-125-2-14), (R), $275,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• JPMorgan Chase Bank to Beach Channel Holdings LLC, 29 Sunnyside Ave (700-6-2-22), (V), $300,000

• Farnan, J by Executor to McCormick, Peter, 12 Osprey Rd (700-23-2-24.1), (R), $980,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Millard, M to 21 Palms Properties LLC, 72 Seacove Ln (600-89-2-52.19), (R), $1,513,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Cotrone, D & L to Smith, Patrick, 650 Bayview Ave (1000-52-5-42), (R), $350,000

• McCarthy, J & T by Referee to Too Many Homes Inc, 470 Mockingbird Ln (1000-55-6-15.55), (R), $357,000

• Caruso, P to Domanico, Raymond, 905 Nokomis Rd (1000-78-3-26.2), (R), $568,000

• Esposito, J to Cantrell, Todd, 300 Topsail Ln (1000-79-7-14), (R), $620,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Fucci, L to MTGLQ Investors LLP, 75 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-31), (R), $246,146

• Fox, J to Aiello, Andrew, 6 Oakmont Ct (600-96-1-13.54), (R), $960,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

