Blotter: Flanders man charged with DWI following crash

Southampton police arrested a Flanders man for driving drunk after he crashed into a guardrail in Westhampton.

Police said Rudi Ramirez, 25, was stopped after crashing into a guardrail on Old Country Road around 4:27 a.m. Sunday and was found to be intoxicated.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

• Police arrested Ismael Herrera, 30, of Riverhead for driving drunk in Riverside Sunday.

He was stopped around 4:01 a.m. and found to be intoxicated while driving eastbound on Flanders Road, police said.

Mr. Herrera faces a misdemeanor charge of DWI.

• A 23-year-old Riverhead man was arrested for drug possession in Hampton Bays Saturday.

Timothy Edler was found near the Ponquogue Bridge in possession of alprazolam (Xanax) at approximately 2:18 a.m.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

• Police arrested Marco Cruz, 40, of Aquebogue, in Riverside Saturday for driving drunk.

He was stopped near the Peconic Avenue traffic circle around 1:47 a.m. and faces several violations and a misdemeanor DWI charge.

• A Riverside woman called Southampton police Sunday morning to report that her white Nissan Maxima had been stolen from her driveway.

The woman said her boyfriend left the keys in the car overnight. An investigation is continuing.

• Southampton Town police arrested a 25-year-old Flanders man last week after he circumvented an interlock device and drove drunk.

Carlos Ajcuc-Canel was northbound on Flanders Road in a 1999 Honda around 1:33 a.m. last Monday and was stopped for moving violations after an officer suspected he was intoxicated.

He told police he had consumed two Corona beers and failed standard field-sobriety tests, police said.

Police also found he was driving without an interlock device required due to a previous alcohol-related conviction. He was charged with DWI and circumventing an interlock device, both misdemeanors, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a Class E felony.

• A 72-year-old Riverhead man was arrested in Westhampton last Tuesday for driving with a suspended permit.

James Boyd, 72, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Police arrested a Flanders man last Monday for driving with a suspended license in Riverside.

Ricardo Marin-Romero, 34, was pulled over near Old Quogue Road around 6:42 p.m. for having excessively tinted front windows, police said.

Further investigation revealed his license had been suspended due to a prior alcohol-related conviction.

He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

