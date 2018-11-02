Joan Rut of Calverton died Nov. 1 at East End Hospice Kanas Center in Westhampton Beach. She was 75.

She was born in the Bronx Oct. 11, 1943, to Herman and Elizabeth Vagts.

Ms. Rut attended Yonkers High School. She married Charles Rut on Oct. 18, 1986, at Middle Island Country Club.

She was an administrative clerk for the Social Security Administration for 42 years.

Family members said she loved to garden and was a car enthusiast.

Ms. Rut is survived by her husband, Charles; her daughter, Kathleen Yellin of Pennsylvania; her sister, Margaret Vitaliano of Shirley; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead Sunday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held the same day at 5:30 p.m.

Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

