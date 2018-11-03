Cops: Suspect tries to break into ATM at Riverhead gas station

Riverhead police are investigating a break-in at the Citgo gas station on Osborn Avenue and Route 58 in Riverhead. Shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, police on patrol noticed a broken window on the east side of the gas station.

A representative of the gas station was notified and responded, police said. They determined someone had damaged the window to gain entry into the gas station. The suspect then attempted to break into an ATM machine inside the gas station without any success.

Police said it did not appear anything was removed. Detectives were notified to respond and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police at 631-727-4500.

