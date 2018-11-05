Cops: Mattituck man shot in Calverton early Sunday morning

Suffolk County police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning in Calverton that left a 23-year-old Mattituck man injured.

The victim was shot in a parking lot at Calverton Hills at approximately 3:45 a.m., police said. The shooting was not random, police said.

The man was transported by a private vehicle to Peconic Bay Medical Center where he was treated for injuries that were not life threatening, police said. Police did not disclose the identity of the victim or additional details.

Extra security was added at Riverhead High School Monday morning as a precaution in response to the shooting, according to a message sent to parents from Principal Charles Regan.

Riverhead police did not have additional information.

