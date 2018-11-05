Crash in Riverhead leaves one with minor injuries

Police responded to an accident on Ostrander Avenue and Elton Street around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.



A landscaping truck with two people failed to stop at the intersection and hit a Toyota Prius attempting to turn right onto Ostrander Avenue with two people inside, according to Riverhead Police officer Christie Smith on the scene. The driver of the Prius then swerved into a fence and the airbags deployed, causing only minor injuries to a driver, who was sent Peconic Bay Medical Center, police said.

The road reopened around 1:10 p.m.

Photo: The scene at the intersection of Ostrander Avenue and Elton Street in Riverhead on Monday. (Credit: Kate Nalepinksi)

