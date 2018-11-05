Cops: Two Flushing women arrested at Wading River massage parlor

An investigation into prostitution and an unlicensed massage business in Wading River led to two arrests, according to Riverhead Town police.

Community complaints led to an investigation by the Riverhead police COPE unit with assistance from Suffolk County police, the Riverhead fire marshal and code enforcement officers into Sunshine Spa located at 6302 Route 25A, Suite B3, police said.

Two Flushing women were arrested: Yanfeng Weng and Fu Nana. Ms. Weng, 40, was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony. Ms. Nana was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution, a misdemeanor, police said.

Numerous other state and town code violations were issued, police said.

A phone number listed on the website for Sunshine Spa appears in numerous adult advertisements through a simple Google search.

Photo caption: Yanfeng Weng, left, and Fu Nana.

