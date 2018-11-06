Frederick F. Kreussling of Riverhead, formerly of North Massapequa, died Oct. 15, 2018. He was 95.

He was born June 9, 1923, in Ridgewood to Lucille (Haeberle) and Frederick A. Kreussling.

He earned a doctorate in electrical engineering from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn and served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 20, 1942, until April 15, 1946, achieving the rank of corporal. He married Dorothy Opel on June 21, 1952.

Mr. Kreussling worked as an electrical engineer at Sperry Corporation and, in his spare time, enjoyed golf, classical music and mathematics.

Predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, in 2014, he is survived by his daughters, Mary Cholodenko and Nancy (Keith) Keating; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors Oct. 17 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service was held Oct. 18 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

